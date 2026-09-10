Eddie Pence joins Beyond the Mouse to talk all things Star Wars

This is the episode where Craig nerds out about Star Wars with one of his favorite podcasters, Eddie Pence. Eddie is the co-host of the daily podcast, The Ralph Report, along with Ralph Garman. This week he sits down with Craig to talk about his experience touring the soon to open Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The two also discuss where Star Wars has been in the Disney era, and where they hope it will go in the future. It's a fun nerdy discussion all around!

Listen on Beyond the Mouse!

