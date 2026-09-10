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Front Row Network

Eddie Pence joins Beyond the Mouse to talk all things Star Wars

By Craig McFarland
Published September 10, 2026 at 9:48 PM CDT
Eddie Pence

This is the episode where Craig nerds out about Star Wars with one of his favorite podcasters, Eddie Pence. Eddie is the co-host of the daily podcast, The Ralph Report, along with Ralph Garman. This week he sits down with Craig to talk about his experience touring the soon to open Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The two also discuss where Star Wars has been in the Disney era, and where they hope it will go in the future. It's a fun nerdy discussion all around!

Listen on Beyond the Mouse!

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Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
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