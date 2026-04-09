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Front Row Network

Ted McGinley talks Shrinking and his storied career with Peanut Butter and Biscuits

By Craig McFarland,
Jeremy Goeckner
Published April 9, 2026 at 2:29 PM CDT
Front Row Network

Peanut Butter & Biscuits goes beyond the recap this week with a special interview featuring Ted McGinley, the man behind everyone’s favorite laid-back legend, Derek, from Shrinking.

Craig and Jeremy sit down with Ted to talk all things Season 3, including a deep dive into his standout episode “Dereks Don’t Die” and how Derek continues to quietly (and hilariously) steal the show. Ted reflects on the heart, humor, and unexpected depth that make the series so special—plus what it’s like being part of such a beloved ensemble.

The conversation also takes a turn through Ted’s incredible career, with stories from decades in the industry—including a wild, can’t-miss tale about getting kicked off the USC water polo team for earning money as a model… and why that leftover year of eligibility might just be the perfect setup for reality TV gold.

It’s funny, insightful, and full of behind-the-scenes gems you won’t hear anywhere else. All this and MUCH MORE. Be part of the PB&B Journey! Join us!

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Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
See stories by Craig McFarland
Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
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