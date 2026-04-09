Ted McGinley talks Shrinking and his storied career with Peanut Butter and Biscuits

Peanut Butter & Biscuits goes beyond the recap this week with a special interview featuring Ted McGinley, the man behind everyone’s favorite laid-back legend, Derek, from Shrinking.

Craig and Jeremy sit down with Ted to talk all things Season 3, including a deep dive into his standout episode “Dereks Don’t Die” and how Derek continues to quietly (and hilariously) steal the show. Ted reflects on the heart, humor, and unexpected depth that make the series so special—plus what it’s like being part of such a beloved ensemble.

The conversation also takes a turn through Ted’s incredible career, with stories from decades in the industry—including a wild, can’t-miss tale about getting kicked off the USC water polo team for earning money as a model… and why that leftover year of eligibility might just be the perfect setup for reality TV gold.

It’s funny, insightful, and full of behind-the-scenes gems you won’t hear anywhere else. All this and MUCH MORE. Be part of the PB&B Journey! Join us!

