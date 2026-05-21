Front Row Classics welcomes Matt Browning to look at 'Gilmore Girls' pop culture references

Front Row Classics welcomes author Matt Browning to discuss his newest book, "Gilmore Girls Pop Culture Reference Guide". He has chronicled the countless pop culture references made episode-by-episode in this exhaustive book. The two chat about many of the references made throughout the run, especially classic film refences. Brandon and Matt also discuss the meteoric rise of Gilmore Girls and its devoted fan following.

"Gilmore Girls Pop Culture Reference Guide" is available from Lyons Press wherever books are sold.

Matt Browning is a lifelong television devotee and pop culture enthusiast who has watched Gilmore Girls more times than he can count. His previous book, The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide (Lyons Press), is a similarly veined pop culture encyclopedia of that enduringly popular series, and Gilmore Girls Pop Culture Reference Guide is a worthy sequel that gives the same treatment to a show that had even more cultural references than The Golden Girls. The Golden Girls book was an instant favorite, rising to the top of its category rank on Amazon sales and earning out its advance in its initial print run. Browning lives in Charleston, West Virginia.