Front Row Classics celebrates The Twilight Zone with Marc Zicree

Front Row Classics is celebrating one of television's greatest shows. Brandon welcomes writer/producer Marc Scott Zicree to discuss his third edition of "The Twilight Zone Companion". Brandon and Marc chat about the show's origins and Rod Serling's impact on popular culture. They also discuss some of the most memorable episodes along with Marc's journey through researching the show.

"The Twilight Zone Companion Third Edition" is available from Silman-James Press wherever books are sold.

Marc Scott Zicree has written and produced hundreds of hours of TV for most of the major studios and networks. His credits include Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Babylon 5, Sliders, Friday the 13th: The Series, He-Man, The Real Ghostbusters, The Smurfs, and numerous other shows. Regarded as one of the country's top media experts, Zicree is a regular guest on late-night radio's Coast to Coast and has lectured at many colleges (including USC, UCLA, Stanford, and Ithaca College), professional conferences, and museums throughout the world. The Twilight Zone Companion has been credited with creating the modern genre of books on TV series and inspiring a generation of series creators and filmmakers. Zicree has also co-written (with Guillermo del Toro, Barbara Hambly, and others) four additional books. Along with his wife, Elaine, Marc is currently writing, directing, and producing Space Command, an epic science-fiction TV series.