Murder, Mystery & Cheesecake – A Golden Girls Chat with Rachel Ekstrom Courage

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Craig, Vanessa, and Zoey sit down with author and literary agent Rachel Ekstrom Courage to dish about her delightful new book, Murder by Cheesecake: A Golden Girls Cozy Mystery. If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to channel the wit, warmth, and sass of our favorite ladies from Shady Pines, this episode is for you!

Rachel shares what it was like to bring Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia back to life on the page, how she approached capturing their iconic voices, and the challenge (and joy!) of crafting a cozy mystery that feels like a lost episode of the beloved series. The conversation also takes a nostalgic turn as the group swaps favorite Golden Girls moments and dives into Rachel's journey as both a writer and literary agent.

If you're a Golden Girls superfan, mystery lover, or just in the mood for some fun pop culture talk, don’t miss this one!

Listen now on your favorite podcast platform. And remember—thank you for being a friend.

