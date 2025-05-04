© 2025 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Murder, Mystery & Cheesecake – A Golden Girls Chat with Rachel Ekstrom Courage

By Craig McFarland,
Vanessa FergusonZoey Zara
Published May 4, 2025 at 7:26 AM CDT
Disney Publishing Worldwide

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Craig, Vanessa, and Zoey sit down with author and literary agent Rachel Ekstrom Courage to dish about her delightful new book, Murder by Cheesecake: A Golden Girls Cozy Mystery. If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to channel the wit, warmth, and sass of our favorite ladies from Shady Pines, this episode is for you!

Rachel shares what it was like to bring Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia back to life on the page, how she approached capturing their iconic voices, and the challenge (and joy!) of crafting a cozy mystery that feels like a lost episode of the beloved series. The conversation also takes a nostalgic turn as the group swaps favorite Golden Girls moments and dives into Rachel's journey as both a writer and literary agent.

If you're a Golden Girls superfan, mystery lover, or just in the mood for some fun pop culture talk, don’t miss this one!

Listen now on your favorite podcast platform. And remember—thank you for being a friend.

Front Row Network
Craig McFarland
Craig McFarland has been podcasting for over a decade as part of The Front Row Network. He’s the co-host of Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-focused podcast, and Peanut Butter and Biscuits, a show dedicated to all things Ted Lasso. Over the years, Craig has interviewed a wide range of guests, including Oscar winners, Olympians, acclaimed creators, actors, and more than a dozen Disney Legends.
Vanessa Ferguson
Vanessa is the Community Voices Production Coordinator. Reach Vanessa at vfergu3@uis.edu.
Zoey Zara
Zoey Zara is a frequent contributor to Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-themed podcast where she shares her passion for all things Disney. She loves exploring the Disney Parks and offering tips from her adventures to help others make the most of their visits. A lifelong fan of Disney films, Zoey holds a special place in her heart for her favorite—Cinderella.
