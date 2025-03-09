Zoey Zara
Zoey Zara is a frequent contributor to Beyond the Mouse, a Disney-themed podcast where she shares her passion for all things Disney. She loves exploring the Disney Parks and offering tips from her adventures to help others make the most of their visits. A lifelong fan of Disney films, Zoey holds a special place in her heart for her favorite—Cinderella.
This week on Beyond the Mouse, Craig, Vanessa, and Zoey sit down with author and literary agent Rachel Ekstrom Courage to dish about her delightful new book, Murder by Cheesecake: A Golden Girls Cozy Mystery. If you’ve ever wondered what it takes to channel the wit, warmth, and sass of our favorite ladies from Shady Pines, this episode is for you!