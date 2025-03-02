Oscars Forum 2025 (Part 2)

It's been an eventful awards season with many front-runners still up in the air as we approach the biggest night in the film industry; The Academy Awards. As is our tradition at the Front Row Network we are once again bringing you a comprehensive rundown of the 10 Best Picture nominees to give you our take on what will happen on the big night!

We're kicking it off with the fist 5 films on our list:

Wicked

The Substance

Nickel Boys

I'm Still Here

Emilia Perez

We break down each film with it's designated advocate, give the rundown of what it's nominated for and what we think it has a good chance of winning and then open it up for comments from all of our commentators. Join Front Row personalities Erin McCabe, Ryan Lootens, Brett Rutherford & Alex Orona with Moderator Larry Smith to get your all the info you need for Hollywood's biggest night.