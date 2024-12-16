PBB SHRINKS • Season 2 Ep. 10 • "Changing Patterns" Harder Than It Sounds

Hey Lasso and Shrinking fans! It's go time as we're breaking down Episode 10 of Season 2: Changing Patterns.

It's Alice's 18th birthday and in many ways it's a turning point for all of our cast of characters. Jimmy meets a new and interesting person when buying a car for Alice's present. Liz and Derek have reconciled but Liz can't shake the guilt and it's making her overbearingly helpful. Paul and Julie face the prospect of moving in together after a tragic loss. Gabby must finally confront her fears and self-sabotaging nature to tell her mother the truth that she doesn't want her to move in with her. Alice forces Louis to tell her the truth about his interaction with Jimmy which could hold disastrous consequences.

FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Craig McFarland

BUY OUR TEA: ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.whimsytea.shop/product/breakfast-with-the-boss/535?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

BUY SOME MERCH! ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.reverieapparel.shop/frn⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Email the show at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠frontrowlasso@gmail.com⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Follow on Twitter at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠twitter.com/PBBFRN⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

Join the Facebook group at ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠https://www.facebook.com/groups/3161086474176010

