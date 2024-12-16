© 2024 NPR Illinois
PBB SHRINKS • Season 2 Ep. 10 • "Changing Patterns" Harder Than It Sounds

By Jeremy Goeckner,
Craig McFarland
Published December 16, 2024 at 7:07 PM CST
Hey Lasso and Shrinking fans! It's go time as we're breaking down Episode 10 of Season 2: Changing Patterns.

It's Alice's 18th birthday and in many ways it's a turning point for all of our cast of characters. Jimmy meets a new and interesting person when buying a car for Alice's present. Liz and Derek have reconciled but Liz can't shake the guilt and it's making her overbearingly helpful. Paul and Julie face the prospect of moving in together after a tragic loss. Gabby must finally confront her fears and self-sabotaging nature to tell her mother the truth that she doesn't want her to move in with her. Alice forces Louis to tell her the truth about his interaction with Jimmy which could hold disastrous consequences.

FEATURING: Jeremy Goeckner & Craig McFarland

Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
