Netflix's MONSTERS Offers Mixed Perspectives on the Infamous Menendez Brothers

By Jeremy Goeckner
Published October 2, 2024 at 10:20 AM CDT
Netflix's Monsters Season 2 • The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
NETFLIX
Netflix's Monsters Season 2 • The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

It's October at the Front Row Network and you know what that means! MONSTERCAST IS BACK! We're proud to once again turn the whole network creepy for the scariest time of year!

This year we're kicking off the festivities with a little real life horror as we break down the new season of #Monster on Netflix. This year the series looks at the Menendez Brothers, convicted of killing their parents in a case that has so many twists and turns it's hard to decipher what truly is fact and fiction. Sara and Jeremy break down the stellar performances, how the show did balancing the facts of the case and how it compares to Season 1.

MONSTERS is available NOW on Netflix.

Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
