A prison watchdog group is warning about summer temperatures in Illinois prisons | First Listen
- The John Howard Association says sixteen Illinois prisons don't have air conditioning and crumbling infrastructure
- A new report tallying contacts to the statewide domestic violence hotline says requests for emergency housing have doubled since 2019
- Attorney General Kwame Raoul will get a hefty increase in its general operating budget
- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan got a scolding from a judge before being sentenced on Friday