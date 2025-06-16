© 2025 NPR Illinois
A prison watchdog group is warning about summer temperatures in Illinois prisons | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 16, 2025 at 6:48 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The John Howard Association says sixteen Illinois prisons don't have air conditioning and crumbling infrastructure
  • A new report tallying contacts to the statewide domestic violence hotline says requests for emergency housing have doubled since 2019
  • Attorney General Kwame Raoul will get a hefty increase in its general operating budget
  • Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan got a scolding from a judge before being sentenced on Friday
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
