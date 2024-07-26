© 2024 NPR Illinois
Bambi Moé shares her 'Brushes with Greatness' on the Beyond the Mouse podcast

Published July 26, 2024 at 1:13 PM CDT
Picture in image provided by Bambi Moé.

This week on Beyond the Mouse we sit down with Bambi Moé, the former VP of Music for Walt Disney Television animation. In her book "Part of the Magic: A Collection of Disney-Inspired Brushes with Greatness," Bambi shares the behind-the-scenes stories of working at the Walt Disney Company. In this week's episode Craig, Vanessa and Zoey ask Bambi about her time working on "A Goofy Movie" and her "brushes with greatness" including Steven Spielberg, Drew Barrymore and Susan Egan.

For more information about "Part of the Magic: A Collection of Disney-Inspired Brushes with Greatness" visit: https://www.upress.state.ms.us/Books/P/Part-of-the-Magic

