© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Front Row Network

Benjamin Rauhala chats Disney Princess: The Concert with Beyond the Mouse

By Brett Rutherford,
Beatrice Bonner
Published February 23, 2024 at 11:31 AM CST
Image of Benjamin Rauhala and the Beyond the Mouse logo.
Photo courtesy of Disney Princess: The Concert.
Benjamin Rauhala is the music director of Disney Princess: The Concert.

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Brett and Bea sit down with Benjamin Rauhala, the music director for Disney Princess: The Concert. They talk about the show and how it's changed over the years. Rauhala also gives a behind-the-scenes look at the production and what new music is added to the program.

Disney Princess: The Concert comes to Springfield, Ill. on Wednesday March 6, 2024. For more information visit: ⁠https://uispac.com/disney-princess-the-concert/⁠

Disney Princess: The Concert arrives at the Fabulous Fox in St. Louis on Saturday March 16, 2024. For more information visit: ⁠https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/disney-princess⁠

Tags
Front Row Network Disneytheatre
Stay Connected
Brett Rutherford
Brett Rutherford is a cohost of the Beyond the Mouse podcast for the Front Row Network.
See stories by Brett Rutherford
Beatrice Bonner
Beatrice is the Community Voices Editor for NPR Illinois. Reach Bea at communityvoices@nprillinois.org.
See stories by Beatrice Bonner
Related Stories