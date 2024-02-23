Benjamin Rauhala chats Disney Princess: The Concert with Beyond the Mouse

This week on Beyond the Mouse, Brett and Bea sit down with Benjamin Rauhala, the music director for Disney Princess: The Concert. They talk about the show and how it's changed over the years. Rauhala also gives a behind-the-scenes look at the production and what new music is added to the program.

Disney Princess: The Concert comes to Springfield, Ill. on Wednesday March 6, 2024. For more information visit: ⁠https://uispac.com/disney-princess-the-concert/⁠

Disney Princess: The Concert arrives at the Fabulous Fox in St. Louis on Saturday March 16, 2024. For more information visit: ⁠https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/disney-princess⁠