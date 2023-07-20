Marc Bernardin talks ongoing WGA strike with The Front Row Network

Today we take a little timeout to discuss a matter of great importance to Hollywood and all of us that love entertainment. The WGA strike has been going on for over 70 days, and last week the writers were joined by SAG-AFTRA representing many of the actors in Hollywood on the picket line. We sat down with Marc Bernardin (Batman Beyond, Picard, Caste Rock) to discuss the issues that lead to the strike, and the conditions on the ground. It is an insightful conversation, and we hope you get a lot out of it.

