Chris Miller, Phil Lord & Anthony King Talk The Afterparty Season 2 on Apple TV+

By Jeremy Goeckner
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT
Chris Miller, Phil Lord & Anthony King Afterparty Season 2 Interview
Front Row Network
/
Chris Miller, Phil Lord & Anthony King Afterparty Season 2 Interview

We recently sat down with super producers and writers Chris Miller, Phil Lord and Anthony King to talk about the 2nd Season of the hit Apple TV+ mystery-comedy "The Afterparty". This season returns stars Sam Richardson, Tiffany Haddish & Zoe Chao as a new murder at Zoe's sister's wedding brings a new cast of characters and suspects with their own unique stories to tell. We ask them how they keep the concept fresh, working with such a talented cast and what their go-to party drink is! Check out the new season NOW on Apple TV+.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
