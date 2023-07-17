Chris Miller, Phil Lord & Anthony King Talk The Afterparty Season 2 on Apple TV+

We recently sat down with super producers and writers Chris Miller, Phil Lord and Anthony King to talk about the 2nd Season of the hit Apple TV+ mystery-comedy "The Afterparty". This season returns stars Sam Richardson, Tiffany Haddish & Zoe Chao as a new murder at Zoe's sister's wedding brings a new cast of characters and suspects with their own unique stories to tell. We ask them how they keep the concept fresh, working with such a talented cast and what their go-to party drink is! Check out the new season NOW on Apple TV+.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW