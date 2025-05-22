© 2025 NPR Illinois
FEMA has arrived in St. Louis to review damage caused by last Friday's tornado | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 22, 2025 at 7:31 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • The damage assessment of last week's tornado damage in St. Louis will assist with the disaster declaration
  • House Republicans are proposing roughly $300 billion in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
  • Seat belts could soon be required on Illinois school buses
  • Cook County's State's Attorney wants Illinois lawmakers to define attacks against reproductive health centers as terrorism
