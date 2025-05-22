FEMA has arrived in St. Louis to review damage caused by last Friday's tornado | First Listen
- The damage assessment of last week's tornado damage in St. Louis will assist with the disaster declaration
- House Republicans are proposing roughly $300 billion in cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
- Seat belts could soon be required on Illinois school buses
- Cook County's State's Attorney wants Illinois lawmakers to define attacks against reproductive health centers as terrorism