© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
What do you think of the proposed elimination of federal public media funding? ProtectMyPublicMedia.org

St. Louis' mayor says Friday's storm caused more than a billion dollars in damage | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published May 20, 2025 at 6:23 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • More than 44-hundred structures damaged from the EF-3 tornado in St. Louis
  • The tornado that hit Marion in southern Illinois classified as an EF-4
  • The number of state workers has risen to the highest level since 2008
  • Three people were shot over the weekend in Fairview Heights
  • The State Board of Education spent years developing a literacy plan for the state, not its working on a math literacy plan
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories