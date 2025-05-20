St. Louis' mayor says Friday's storm caused more than a billion dollars in damage | First Listen
- More than 44-hundred structures damaged from the EF-3 tornado in St. Louis
- The tornado that hit Marion in southern Illinois classified as an EF-4
- The number of state workers has risen to the highest level since 2008
- Three people were shot over the weekend in Fairview Heights
- The State Board of Education spent years developing a literacy plan for the state, not its working on a math literacy plan