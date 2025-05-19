Illinois' Attorney General is joining another lawsuit against Trump's administration | First Listen
- Capitol News Illinois reports Raoul and 19 other Democratic attorneys general are suing the U.S. departments of Homeland Security and Transportation
- Illinois Democratic U.S. Senator Dick Durbin doesn't think a new requirement for Medicaid recipients will save as much money as projected
- Illinois lawmakers are working to keep a bill alive to end the state's nearly 40-year-old ban on the construction of large scale nuclear reactors
- The Trump administration has paused a program aiming to grow high-yield corn and sorghum and reduce the use of fertilizer
- Pope Leo's childhood home is for sale and now the seller is considering several new options