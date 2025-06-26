Social networks can impact health outcomes for adults | First Listen

© 2025 NPR Illinois
NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published June 26, 2025 at 7:49 AM CDT
  • A University of Urbana Champaign study shows a correlation between social networks and health outcomes in aging adults
  • Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says Democrats have been able to make some changes to the Senate's version of President Trump's tax and spending bill
  • Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined another multistate lawsuit challenging actions of the Trump administration
  • The Citizen's Club of Springfield is hosting a policy breakfast focusing on mental health
