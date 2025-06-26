Social networks can impact health outcomes for adults | First Listen
- A University of Urbana Champaign study shows a correlation between social networks and health outcomes in aging adults
- Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says Democrats have been able to make some changes to the Senate's version of President Trump's tax and spending bill
- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has joined another multistate lawsuit challenging actions of the Trump administration
- The Citizen's Club of Springfield is hosting a policy breakfast focusing on mental health