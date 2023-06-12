Vincent M. Ward Talks Latest Horror Film "Devilreaux"

Jeremy had the opportunity to sit down with the star, producer and creator of the new Lionsgate horror film Devilreaux. They talk about the amazing way he got started in acting, the incredible way this character came to him, the inspirations for the look of the character and the larger themes at play in the story.

In this story by Ward (The Walking Dead) and featuring Tony Todd (Candyman franchise), horrific and bloody revenge awaits just beyond the grave. After several thrill-seeking teens go missing, Detective Bobbie Briggs (Krista Grotte Saxon) investigates the lone survivor and her incredible tale of Devilreaux, an undead, shovel-wielding monster seeking revenge for murders committed long ago. Now, Briggs must visit the legend’s abandoned farmhouse to confront Devilreaux himself – and try to survive his vengeful, razor-sharp shovel.

DEVILREAUX is available NOW on VOD.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW

Vincent Ward Talks New Horror Film "Devilreaux"

