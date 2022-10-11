Emile Hirsch and Timothy Granaderos talk The Devil's Workshop with the Front Row Network

Recently Jeremy had the opportunity to talk with two of the stars of the new Lionsgate horror film "The Devil's Workshop," Timothy Granaderos and Academy Award nominee Emile Hirsch. The film tracks young and struggling actor Clayton (Granaderos), who is on the verge of landing his first big part as a demonologist in a new horror film. His competition is Donald (Hirsch), a pompous child actor that just seems to have all the luck in the world despite having little talent. To give him an extra edge, Clayton seeks the help of Eliza, a real-life demonologist at her remote country home. What starts as genuine research quickly turns into something darker as Eliza warns Clayton that dark forces have taken a hold of him and that only a special ritual can set him free.

Jeremy talks with these two actors about the deeper metaphors in the film, including our personal demons as the true villain of the film, the trust you must have with your fellow actors to film such intense scenes, the battle of acting philosophies and what they hope people take away from the film. Please enjoy these wonderful conversations with two incredible actors.

