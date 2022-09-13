© 2022 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

Howard Berger and Marshall Julius discuss new book "Masters of Make-Up Effects"

Published September 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT
Jeremy Goeckner
We welcome back to the Front Row Network Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governor, Howard Berger. Also, joining us for the first time is film critic and editor Marshall Julius. These two have partnered to bring us an amazing book. Masters of Make-up Effects: A Century of Practical Magic is available TODAY at independent bookstores and online. This book is pure movie magic, less a how-to and more built on the conversations that Howard and Marshall had with over 70 artists, actors, directors and others involved in the film industry. We chat all about the book, and really already start to make plans for volume two! Be sure to check it out. If you're in the LA area, we also discuss some amazing signings happening over the next few weeks.

Find the Book: https://www.mastersofmakeupeffects.net

Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
