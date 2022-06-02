Let's get 'Physical' as hit Apple TV+ show gears up for season two

We were delighted to be invited to a recent press junket in preparation for the release of "Physical" season two on Apple TV+. Craig was able to preview some of season two as well as interview the show's creator Annie Weisman. She provided insights on where we will find our characters as they move throughout season two, and what messages she is hoping to convey to the audience. Next, Craig caught up with actress Dierdre Friel, who plays Greta in the series. She explains how she relates to her character and talks about the onset chemistry between her costars. Catch new episodes of "Physical" on Apple TV+ beginning June 3.