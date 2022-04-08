The Music of Ted Lasso with Composer Tom Howe

Hello all you Lasso fans! We are delighted to bring you this interview with Lasso composer Tom Howe. Tom is a prolific composer having over 90 credits to his name on IMDB. We get a chance to speak to him about his favorite moments in Ted Lasso, as well as how he came to write music for the show. We also dive into his work on The Great British Baking Show and so much more!

