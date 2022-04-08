© 2022 NPR Illinois
Front Row Network

The Music of Ted Lasso with Composer Tom Howe

Published April 8, 2022 at 3:15 PM CDT
277847712_2059394827567718_1010872421854207519_n.jpg

Hello all you Lasso fans! We are delighted to bring you this interview with Lasso composer Tom Howe. Tom is a prolific composer having over 90 credits to his name on IMDB. We get a chance to speak to him about his favorite moments in Ted Lasso, as well as how he came to write music for the show. We also dive into his work on The Great British Baking Show and so much more!

FEATURING: Craig McFarland, Jeremy Goeckner

Jeremy Goeckner
Jeremy is the creator and Editor-In-Chief of the Front Row Network. He also hosts Network show "Are You Afraid of the Podcast?" with his wife Sara Baltusevich.
See stories by Jeremy Goeckner
Craig McFarland
Craig is a Co-host of Beyond the Mouse, the Disney themed podcast from The Front Row Network. He is also Associate Editor-in-Chief of The Front Row Network. He began podcasting in 2015, and can be heard on over a hundred Front Row Network episodes.
See stories by Craig McFarland
