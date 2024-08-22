© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Will Bauer

Reporter-St. Louis Public Media

Will Bauer is St. Louis Public Radio’s Metro East Reporter. Before moving to Belleville, Illinois, Bauer worked at Nebraska Public Media. At the state’s NPR and PBS member stations, he served as a general assignment reporter, covering politics, higher education, agriculture and other topics. He also produced the station’s talk show, Speaking of Nebraska.

The Minnesota native graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with degrees in journalism, broadcasting and sports communications in 2020. In college, he reported for the Omaha World-Herald’s breaking news and sports desks. In his spare time, Bauer enjoys playing golf and watching movies. You can reach him by email at wbauer@stlpr.org and follow him on Twitter at @Will_Bauer_.