SIU Carbondale enrollment holds steady while Edwardsville campus sees an increase

Southern Illinois University bucked a trend that has many campuses predicting big enrollment drops this fall.

SIU Carbondale reports overall enrollment on the 10th day of class for fall 2025 remained nearly flat at 11,785 – only five fewer students than last year – which saw a record percentage enrollment growth.

This figure reflects increases among several demographics, including new students from the Southern Illinois region (6%), new students from states bordering Illinois (16%) and online students (23% growth overall, 161% in graduate programs).

According to the campus, the success of the university’s enrollment stability was also greatly enhanced by the strategic efforts of Academic Affairs, yielding a 5% growth in retaining continuing students – from 7,532 to 7,898. Despite these increases, an area of concern was the overall reduction of international students, which accounted for the largest decrease among various groups.

“For federal and state reporting purposes, the 10th class day is used. However, it’s not too late for students to join the Saluki family this fall through our Late Start Registration Period, which continues through Oct. 17,” said Chancellor Austin Lane. The university anticipates additional enrollment for the fall 2025 term from students utilizing this opportunity.

“In a time of rapid change and shifting demographics across higher education, this is a significant achievement for Southern and a reflection of the hard work, resilience and commitment shown by every member of our campus community. I want to especially thank the efforts of Undergraduate Admissions, the Graduate School, SIU Online and Extended Campus, the Office of the Registrar, the Financial Aid Office, Academic Advisement, University Communications and Marketing, New Student Orientation, Housing and all other support units on campus,” said Lane.

More students enrolled at Edwardsville

For the first time in four years, enrollment at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville increased this semester.

A total of 12,813 students are enrolled at SIUE, which accounts for a 7.7% increase since last fall, according to university figures released on Wednesday .

“The numbers tell us that the value proposition of a high quality, affordable college degree still has meaning for students,” said SIUE Chancellor James Minor in a statement. “We now have the extraordinary opportunity to serve them.”

The reversal in enrollment at the Metro East campus means SIUE has bucked a national trend , where institutions of higher education have reported shrinking enrollment figures since the early 2010s.

SIUE’s total enrollment peaked in 2016 at 14,265. In all but 2021, enrollment had steadily dropped each fall, reaching a low last year at 11,893 .

The year-to-year increase in enrollment has been partially driven by a retention of first- to second-year students. Over the past three years, that figure has increased from 75% to 80%.

Early college student enrollment — what the university calls high school students taking dual enrollment and dual credit courses — jumped from 129 students last fall semester to 607 students this fall.

SIUE administrators did see a decrease among international students, with the retention rate dropping 17%, likely because of heightened uncertainty surrounding student visas during President Trump's second term.

Academic programs in the nursing, engineering and business schools saw the largest growth this semester, according to the university.

The number of students living on campus — more than 3,000 — also reached its highest level since 2017.

“Today, SIUE is the number one producer of bachelor's degrees in St. Louis and in the Metro East,” Minor said. “We are powering the workforce of today and these numbers suggest that we will continue to define the workforce in the years to come.”