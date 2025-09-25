Statewide: How school integration led to lifelong friendships
On this episode, Angela Patterson and Laura Hastings attended kindergarten together in 1966. That only happened due to a group of parents that pushed Urbana to integrate its elementary schools.
Still friends today, the pair discuss the past and the present in a conversation with Emily Hays.
Also:
* We hear from some professors listed on a database and accused of advancing "leftist propaganda in the classroom." Many have been threatened.
* Choosing a college is a big decision and a difficult one. An expert will give advice.
* Yvonne Boose introduces us to a nine-year-old handing out compliments.
* Peter Medlin reports how Medicaid funds education services and what cuts could mean.
* An attorney for the family of a central Illinois farmer provides details on a lawsuit involving shotgun shells that contained asbestos.
* Michel Martin talks with former U.S. Senator and U.S. Ambassador Carol Moseley Braun about her new book "Trailblazer."
* Dave McKinney recalls a conversation with the late former Gov. Jim Edgar shortly before his death from pancreatic cancer.