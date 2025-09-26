State Week: Pritzker tells agencies to curb spending

Just three months after a new state budget took effect, the governor's executive order directs most state agencies to hold back 4% of their appropriation in reserve. Uncertainties over tariffs, federal aid and the overall economy are behind the decision, according to Pritzker. We look at what it could mean for state finances going forward.

Also, the Illinois Department of Public Health has released its fall vaccine guidance. And 2022 GOP nominee for governor Darren Bailey has officially launched a new bid for the state's top office.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Ben Szalinski.