Republican Darren Bailey visits Bloomington as he joins race for governor a second time

Republican Darren Bailey stopped in Bloomington on Thursday as part of a three-leg tour announcing another run for governor of Illinois.

Bailey, a former member of the Illinois Senate and House, lost to Gov. JB Pritzker in the 2022 election after winning the Republican primary. Cook County Republican Chair Aaron Del Mar, who previously considered a candidacy for governor, will be Bailey’s running mate.

“This race is going to be very disciplined,” said Bailey, speaking to supporters gathered at the Barrel House restaurant in Bloomington. “It's going to be about taxes, it's going to be about opportunity, it's going to be about affordability.”

Bailey’s team-up with Del Mar came after a long conversation to put aside the “nonsense” he and Del Mar had differences over.

“We realized that there was a lot more that we had in common that we had apart,” said Del Mar.

Surveying the scene

Other Republican primary candidates include: Ted Dabrowski, president of conservative research publication Wirepoints; Jim Mendrick, DuPage County sheriff; and Joe Severino, a Lake Forest resident.

Dabrowski already has raised more than $1.2 million, putting him at a major money advantage over the rest of the primary field.

“We've always been the underdog, and it shows up because we go to work. We go to work, we earn the trust, and that's exactly what we're doing,” said Bailey.

“The donors have been coming to us,” added Del Mar. “They're like, this is a generational moment for the state of Illinois to come together — not only the Republican Party, but the general electorate.”

The Democratic Party of Illinois issued a statement in response to news of Bailey’s campaign.

“After being rejected by Illinoisans across the state for his extreme views, this supposedly new and improved Darren Bailey is back for another run for governor. He may have deleted his most extreme Facebook posts and videos, but Illinois voters haven’t forgotten: Darren Bailey is an extreme MAGA Republican, a Donald Trump loyalist, and has no business anywhere near the Governor’s Office."

The statement also characterized Dabrowski as someone who accelerated “the collapse of a failing nonprofit,” Mendrick as a candidate with unimpressive fundraising numbers, and Severino as a “little-known conspiracy theorist.”

Running again

Bailey said the thought of running again did not occur until about two months ago.

“I think something's different this time. I think we've learned. I just think that we're being called to get in this again,” said Bailey of his thought process at the time.

“The days of the billionaire class governors, they're over with, and it's time for common sense to be in Springfield,” he said.

Bailey’s first gubernatorial campaign struggled to gain traction once the race shifted to the general election in 2022. Bailey polled far behind Pritzker, even downstate. Downstate voters gave Pritzker a 5 point higher favorability a month before the election. Bailey said his support team learned “a lot” from the experience.

“We got off messaging. I made mistakes, and we're correcting that,” said Bailey. “We're staying focused. And not only that, but you know, the climate here in Illinois is a lot more obvious and conducive than it was three and four years ago.”

Bailey’s new message is one he thinks will be more well-received even in Chicago, where Democratic candidates have the most support.

Braden Fogerson / WGLT Sarah Froberg and her son, Donavan, both support Darren Bailey for governor.

“Taxes are too high, opportunity doesn't exist, our children are moving out of the state, and people just simply can't afford to live and work here,” said Bailey. “So Pritzker has caused all that, and I think we're going to bring the cure.”

That message resonated with Sarah and Donavan Froberg of Mackinaw in Tazewell County. Donavan, 12, attended the event to show support for Bailey.

“He's able to be bold and act courageously,” said Donavan.

Sarah said she supports Bailey in hopes of seeing her taxes lowered. Her family farms nearby in Tremont, also in Tazewell County. Donavan said he is excited for the overall prospect of a Bailey governorship, and plans to continue being civically engaged by keeping track of policies for Bailey and other candidates.