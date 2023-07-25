Jane Carlson is TSPR's (west central Illinois public radio) regional reporter.

She grew up on a farm at the edge of the woods along the banks of Pope Creek in west central Illinois and has a degree in English from Monmouth College. Her family always played NPR for the sows in the farrowing house.

Jane has more than 25 years of experience in publishing, grant writing, journalism, and non-profit management, even serving as TSPR's general manager for a time. But she has always been a reporter at heart. She also serves as faculty adviser for Knox College's award-winning student newspaper, The Knox Student.