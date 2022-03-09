Macomb police: Shooting near WIU campus a homicide

A shooting early Wednesday near Western Illinois University is now a homicide investigation.

Macomb police said a single suspect was in custody within an hour of the shooting.

According to a campus safety alert, a caller reported the shooting early Wednesday in the 400 block of North Charles Street, which is on the east edge of campus.

The shooting occurred at an apartment building.

Rich Egger / Tri States Public Radio Illinois State Police are at the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex that occurred in the 400 block of North Charles Street early Wednesday on the east edge of the Western Illinois University campus.

Those involved were known to one another, according to the alert.

There is no immediate threat to campus, but individuals are encouraged to stay out of the area while the investigation continues.

A press conference is planned for 3 p.m. in the Macomb Police Department training room.

The Galesburg and Monmouth police departments, McDonough County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, and WIU Office of Public Safety are assisting with the processing the scene and collecting and preserving evidence.

Copyright 2022 Tri States Public Radio. To see more, visit Tri States Public Radio.