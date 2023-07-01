Greg Kot cohosts "Sound Opinions” and has authored six books, including acclaimed biographies of Mavis Staples (“I’ll Take You There”) and Wilco (“Learning How to Die”) and a history of the digital music revolution (“Ripped”). He was the music critic at the Chicago Tribune for 30 years, and has written extensively for Rolling Stone, BBC Culture, Encylopaedia Britannica and numerous other publications.

Email greg@gregkot.com