Four HSHS clinics closing, moving services to other locations

Four Springfield-area Hospital Sisters Health System clinics are closing and relocating their services to other areas.

Family health clinics in Sherman and Chatham, as well as a family medicine clinic in Rochester, will move services to HSHS' multispecialty care building at 2901 Old Jacksonville Road in Springfield.

The hospital network's diabetes and endocrinology clinic in Springfield will be relocated to the multispecialty clinic on the HSHS St. John's Hospital campus.

An HSHS spokesperson said staff members at these clinics will continue seeing patients in the new locations, patient care plans will continue with their providers, and "there will not be any discontinuation of care.”

The spokesperson said the relocations are aimed at making care easier to access and coordinate.

HSHS did not provide a timeline for these closures.