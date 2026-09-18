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The farm bill moves forward in Washington D.C. | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 18, 2026 at 6:27 AM CDT
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  • Congress will now consider the farm bill with farm and food legislation that hasn't been updated in years
  • Unemployment is down in Illinois, as are non-farming jobs
  • Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport is getting more than $11 million for runway improvements
  • The union representing most employees at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center has filed a lawsuit seeking to block plans to scale back operations at the facility
  • A former youth softball coach held on child sexual assault charges has died in jail
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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