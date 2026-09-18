The farm bill moves forward in Washington D.C. | First Listen
- Congress will now consider the farm bill with farm and food legislation that hasn't been updated in years
- Unemployment is down in Illinois, as are non-farming jobs
- Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport is getting more than $11 million for runway improvements
- The union representing most employees at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center has filed a lawsuit seeking to block plans to scale back operations at the facility
- A former youth softball coach held on child sexual assault charges has died in jail