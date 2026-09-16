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The Legislative Ethics Commission names a new acting legislative inspector general | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 16, 2026 at 6:19 AM CDT
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  • David Risley will serve as the acting legislative inspector general
  • A new Trump administration rule, set to take effect on Friday, will allow immigration officers broader authority to deny green cards
  • State broadband leaders are still waiting for instructions on how they can use $21 billion in federal money to connect rural areas to the internet
  • The late Archibishop Fulton Sheen, a central Illinois native, is receiving attention from the worldwide Catholic chuch
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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