The Legislative Ethics Commission names a new acting legislative inspector general | First Listen
- David Risley will serve as the acting legislative inspector general
- A new Trump administration rule, set to take effect on Friday, will allow immigration officers broader authority to deny green cards
- State broadband leaders are still waiting for instructions on how they can use $21 billion in federal money to connect rural areas to the internet
- The late Archibishop Fulton Sheen, a central Illinois native, is receiving attention from the worldwide Catholic chuch