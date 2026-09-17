State Week: Trump endorses Bailey; Chicago's mayor to seek re-election

Republican Darren Bailey picked up the endorsement of President Donald Trump this week, whether he wanted it or not.

Bailey has appeared to campaign without much mention of Trump during his second bid for governor. The Republican needs support from the Chicago area and moderates who are upset with current Gov. JB Pritzker. Our discussion focuses on whether Trump's public backing of Bailey helps or hurts his chances.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson officially launched his campaign for a second term. Johnson is likely to face a crowded field that includes a congressman and two state office holders. Johnson has polled poorly at times during his tenure in office, but he can't be ruled out in the election early next year.

Also, Chicago aldermen are considering a new arrangement for parking meters and the city and state face a lawsuit over new taxes on social media and digital ads.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tonight Senior Reporter Heather Cherone.