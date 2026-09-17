Former softball coach charged with child sexual assault dies in custody

A former youth softball coach being held on child sexual assault charges died Thursday after being found unresponsive in his Woodford County jail cell.

Jason Rockhold, 45, was discovered shortly before 3 a.m., according to Woodford County Chief Deputy Dennis Tipsword.

After jail staff attempted life-saving measures, Rockhold was taken to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said Rockhold was pronounced dead at 4:17 a.m. at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.

Both Tipsword and Harwood said the Illinois State Police are investigating the death. No additional details were available.

Rockhold was facing multiple felony charges of child sexual assault and abuse, possession of child pornography and grooming in Woodford County. He also was charged with six counts of sexual assault of a minor in Tazewell County.

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