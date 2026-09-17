A portion of Illinois 29 to be closed Monday Sept. 21

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a tree removal project will require the closure of the southbound lanes on Illinois 29 between Interstate 55 and Tuxhorn Road.

The lanes will be closed on Monday, Sept. 21 starting at 9:00 a.m. and scheduled to reopen at 2:30 p.m. Local traffic needing access to Tansey Road will be permitted.

The Interstate 55 South Grand Avenue southbound exit ramps will be closed. A detour utilizing I-55 and Illinois 104 will be posted. Northbound lanes will not be impacted by this project.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

For IDOT District 6 updates, follow on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict6 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

