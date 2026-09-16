Gov. Pritzker seeks disaster declaration for McLean County following August storms

Gov. JB Pritzker has requested a presidential major disaster declaration from the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] for McLean and seven other counties that sustained heavy damage following storms that hit the state Aug. 11-16.

The storm, which hit McLean County August 13 and 14, included strong winds, heavy rains and flooding. McLean County Emergency Management Agency Director Cathy Beck said previously the county has fielded more than 400 residential damage claims and close to two dozen business claims. A bulk of them were in Bloomington-Normal.

If FEMA approves the disaster declaration, it would make several programs available to help residents and property owners recover, including grant funding for temporary housing and home repairs, along with low-interest loans to cover uninsured property damage.

FEMA would also make funding available to local governments and nonprofits to assist with emergency response and debris removal.

Officials from FEMA, the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration toured storm-damaged areas in Bloomington-Normal on Sept. 1 to assess damage claims and find damage that had not yet been reported.

Bloomington Deputy City Manager Sue McLaughlin said this week the county had submitted $42.5 million in damages.

The governor also issued a gubernatorial disaster proclamation for the eight counties, to extend the proclamation issued on Aug. 18. The proclamation gives local officials an additional 30 days for the state to support local response and recovery operations.

“Given the scale and severity of destruction in communities across our state, I fully expect our request for FEMA aid to be granted. Illinoisans are incredibly resilient, but our state should not have to face this recovery alone,” Pritzker said in a statement.

Neighboring Champaign, Ford and Tazewell are included in the disaster declaration, along with Cook, Fulton, Vermillion and Will counties.