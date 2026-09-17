The Cook County state's attorney is firing back at the Governor | First Listen
- Governor Pritzker says he is frustrated prosecutors and local police have not charged agents who used violent tactics in last year's Operation Midway Blitz
- Lincoln College may have closed its doors, but a new program aims to breathe life into the old campus
- A 32-year-old Springfield man died after an accident on Sunday at a busy intersection
- This winter's El Nino weather pattern may be the strongest on record
- The WPBL opens its championship series in its inaugural season
- A historic Powerball jackpot winner comes forward