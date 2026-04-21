Foster parent sentenced after pleading guilty to endangering the life of a child | First Listen
- David Yankee received two years probation after a seven-year-old child drowned when he left him in the care of a 10-year-old
- Lawmakers in Springfield want to add Latin American studies to public school curriculums
- An estimated 150-thousand Illinois households are expected to lose federal food assistance
- A federal judge has agreed to toss out an Illinois lawsuit over National Guard troops in Chicago
- ISU may experience slow storm clean up due to a strike by groundskeepers
- U of I still without a mascot after 20 years