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UIS tenure and tenure track faculty reach a tentative agreement with the university | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 20, 2026 at 6:28 AM CDT
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  • Formal approvals on the a tentative contract UIS and UIS tenure track faculty will go through formal approvals in the coming weeks
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  • An alternative way to burial and cremation moving through the state legislature
  • A push by Illinois' governor to prohibit the use of cell phones in class is on the way to the state Senate
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Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
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