UIS tenure and tenure track faculty reach a tentative agreement with the university | First Listen
- Formal approvals on the a tentative contract UIS and UIS tenure track faculty will go through formal approvals in the coming weeks
- A national grocery store chain may have to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in a settlement related to the opioid crises
- A bill to extend bereavement leave in Illinois advancing in the legislature
- An alternative way to burial and cremation moving through the state legislature
- A push by Illinois' governor to prohibit the use of cell phones in class is on the way to the state Senate