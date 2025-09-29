© 2025 NPR Illinois
Illinois' Attorney general is again taking the Trump administration to court | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 29, 2025 at 7:26 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Illinois looking to preserve federal funding for abortion providers
  • The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending COVID-19 vaccines for most people in Illinois
  • After 40 years of asbestos related product liability trials, a new area of asbestos law is opening up
  • Illinois is one of 21 states to win a lawsuit over disaster relief funding
  • A popular film festival in east central Illinois is ending
