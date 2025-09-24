The Illinois Department of Public Health issues its own guidance for vaccines | First Listen
- IDPH says its vaccine guidance is necessary since the federal government is no longer following its rigorous scientific review process
- The fate of Illinois' assault weapons is before an appeals court
- Illinois Democrats in Congress have signed a letter asking the federal government to end what they are calling quote "dangerous and reckless immigration" operations
- The Ball-Chatham School District is taking its case for infrastructure funding to its residents
- Springfield's Catholic Bishop is opposed to a Democratic senator receiving a special honor from the Chicago Diocese