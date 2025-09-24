© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Illinois Department of Public Health issues its own guidance for vaccines | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 24, 2025 at 7:16 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • IDPH says its vaccine guidance is necessary since the federal government is no longer following its rigorous scientific review process
  • The fate of Illinois' assault weapons is before an appeals court
  • Illinois Democrats in Congress have signed a letter asking the federal government to end what they are calling quote "dangerous and reckless immigration" operations
  • The Ball-Chatham School District is taking its case for infrastructure funding to its residents
  • Springfield's Catholic Bishop is opposed to a Democratic senator receiving a special honor from the Chicago Diocese
Tags
News Local NewsFirst Listen
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
