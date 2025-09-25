© 2025 NPR Illinois
Reorganization of the U.S. Department of Agriculture is unclear | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published September 25, 2025 at 7:15 AM CDT
First Listen logo
  • Opinions are strong regarding the planned reorganization of the U.S. Department of Ag
  • U.S. Senator Dick Durbin hopes Illinois' Congressional Democrats will meet with ICE officials this week
  • The Illinois Supreme Court has ordered former GOP Attorney General nominee Tom Devore's law license for 60 days
  • Another banner year for the Illinois State Fair
  • It's expected to be a busy weekend in downtown Springfield with the Route 66 Mother Road Festival
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
