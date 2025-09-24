Road closures planned for this weekend's International Route 66 Mother Road Festival

The City of Springfield Office of Public Works has announced that due to the International Route 66 Mother Road Festival this weekend, the following areas will be closed to vehicular traffic.

Starting at 12-noon on Friday, September 26:



5th Street closed between Jefferson and Jackson Street

6th Street closed between American Legion Drive and Jefferson Street

Washington closed east of 4 th

Adams closed between 2nd and 7th Street

Monroe closed at 3 rd east of tracks

east of tracks Capitol closed between 4th and 7th Street

Starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 26:



7th Street closed between Jefferson and Capitol Avenue. Allowing for exit lane from Washington to Monroe.

4th Street closed between Capitol Avenue and Jefferson.

Washington closed at 2nd

Starting at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 26, the International Route 66 Mother Road Festival cruise will start at the Capital City Shopping Center on Dirksen Parkway; proceed west on Stevenson Drive; and turn north on 6th Street into the downtown area.

Starting at 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 27, 6th Street will be closed north of Cook Street for car registration. Sixth Street between Cook Street and American Legion Dr should be back open to traffic at 3:00 p.m. All roads will be open to traffic on Sunday, September 28, in the evening.

Please be advised that parking meters with red bags restrict parking at all times. Parking Meters with blue bags restrict parking only after the time specified in the language on the bag. For the Route 66 event, the blue bags will restrict any parking after 10:00 a.m. on Friday September 26.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the downtown area and use alternate routes when possible.