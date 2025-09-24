Wabash Ave. resurfacing may cause traffic delays

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that a just under 3-mile resurfacing project on Wabash Avenue from Robbins Road to MacArthur Boulevard is underway. Work is expected to be completed by the beginning of December.

Lane closures are expected, and flaggers and drums will be used to direct traffic through the work zones. Work will mainly take place at night and access to side streets may be impacted.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Other work includes sidewalk ramp improvements. Benefits of this almost $5 million project include a smoother driving surface.

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.