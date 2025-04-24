© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Senator Durbin not running, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will run for U.S. Senate| First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published April 24, 2025 at 8:11 AM CDT
Durbin for Senate
  • Democratic Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says he will not seek re-election in 2026
  • Governor J.B. Pritzker and others praise Durbin for his years of service and leadership
  • Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton announces she will run for U.S. Senate
  • The Sangamon County deputy accused of murdering Sonya Massey in her home last summer will go on trial in October
  • Governor J.B. Pritzker highlights the goal of a program to award cities money for downtown construction
  • A top tourism official with the state has been fired after an inspector general report found he was profiting from efforts to market the state
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories