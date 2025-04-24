Senator Durbin not running, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will run for U.S. Senate| First Listen
- Democratic Illinois U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says he will not seek re-election in 2026
- Governor J.B. Pritzker and others praise Durbin for his years of service and leadership
- Illinois Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton announces she will run for U.S. Senate
- The Sangamon County deputy accused of murdering Sonya Massey in her home last summer will go on trial in October
- Governor J.B. Pritzker highlights the goal of a program to award cities money for downtown construction
- A top tourism official with the state has been fired after an inspector general report found he was profiting from efforts to market the state