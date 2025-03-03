© 2025 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service since 1975
Illinois says federal threats won't change the way school districts support students | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published March 3, 2025 at 8:11 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • The state education superintendent says teachers will still educate students about all races and cultures
  • Illinois realtors are pushing for legislation to make it easier for first-time homebuyers to save for a down payment
  • Southern Illinois University Edwardsville will need to cut positions later this spring
  • People who need REAL I.D. will be able to get it at some Secretary of State offices over the weekends
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
