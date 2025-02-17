A weekend fire in Virden kills a father and his two sons and other stories | First Listen
- The Sangamon County Coroner confirms three people died in a Virden house fire
- Two Illinois Democratic lawmakers teaming up to address the "wandering officer" problem
- Governor Pritzker stops a project to prevent invasive carp from coming into Lake Michigan because of questions over federal funding
- The Illinois Farm Bureau says new tariffs and retaliatory duties could result loss of long term soybean market share in the U.S.
- New IDOT Secretary wants to speed up construction projects