A weekend fire in Virden kills a father and his two sons and other stories | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published February 17, 2025 at 7:34 AM CST
  • The Sangamon County Coroner confirms three people died in a Virden house fire
  • Two Illinois Democratic lawmakers teaming up to address the "wandering officer" problem
  • Governor Pritzker stops a project to prevent invasive carp from coming into Lake Michigan because of questions over federal funding
  • The Illinois Farm Bureau says new tariffs and retaliatory duties could result loss of long term soybean market share in the U.S.
  • New IDOT Secretary wants to speed up construction projects
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
