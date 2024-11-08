Advocates are committed to defending the rights and safety of immigrants | First Listen
- Following the election, immigrant rights advocates held a news conference to respond to president-elect Donald Trump's victory
- Donald Trump's victory will likely see the U.S. pull back on its support for Ukraine
- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he'll continue to push back against federal policies that threaten "common Illinois values"
- State regulators are nearing decisions in several cases that could increase the price of utilities for millions of Illinoisans