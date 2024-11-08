© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
RSVP for THANK YOU FEST Nov. 26

Advocates are committed to defending the rights and safety of immigrants | First Listen

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Michelle Eccles
Published November 8, 2024 at 7:08 AM CST
First Listen logo
  • Following the election, immigrant rights advocates held a news conference to respond to president-elect Donald Trump's victory
  • Donald Trump's victory will likely see the U.S. pull back on its support for Ukraine
  • Illinois Governor JB Pritzker says he'll continue to push back against federal policies that threaten "common Illinois values"
  • State regulators are nearing decisions in several cases that could increase the price of utilities for millions of Illinoisans
Tags
News First ListenLocal News
Michelle Eccles
Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience in broadcasting which all began at her high school radio station, Homewood-Flossmoor High School in Flossmoor, Illinois. She attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale for her Bachelor of Arts in Communication with a focus in Radio Television and went on to become an award winning anchor and reporter for stations in Decatur and Springfield.
See stories by Michelle Eccles
Related Stories